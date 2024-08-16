Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Mangaluru Dragons in the opening match

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Reigning champions, Hubli Tigers kicked off their campaign with a triumph over the Mangaluru Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here on Friday. In a fixture marred by frequent rain, the Hubli Tigers restricted Shivamogga to 143/7 in 16 overs. A brisk partnership between Manish Pandey (24*) and Thippa Reddy (19*) helped the Hubli Tigers stay ahead in their pursuit of the equation when rain halted the game, eventually emerging winners by 15 runs by VJD Method.

Chasing a reduced target of 80 runs in seven overs, Hubli’s openers put early pressure on the Mangaluru Dragons with Mohd Taha (12) and T. Reddy putting on 22 runs before Taha skied an M.B Darshan's delivery to wicketkeeper K.V Siddharth.

Skipper Manish Pandey steered Hubli to a 13-run over against Shreyas Gopal and set them on course for a victory. A combination of boundaries and good running between the wickets by Pandey and Thippa Reddy brought the Tigers to 68/1 in 5.1 overs before another bout of rain interruption would ensure the match was called in favour of the Hubli Tigers.

Earlier in the day, the Mangaluru Dragons’ openers dictated the tempo with Macneil Noronha (23) and Rohan Patil (24) combining for a brisk 44 runs in the first four overs. Patil was in fine form, launching three sixes, including two off Kumar L.R, before falling in the same over. Shortly after, Macneil Noronha was also dismissed by Manvanth Kumar in his first over. Despite the loss of wickets, the Dragons were in a strong position at 69/2 by the end of the powerplay.

Nikin Jose (33) then dropped anchor, allowing K.V Siddharth (44) to take charge of increasing the run rate. Siddharth smashed three fours and as many sixes in his 27-ball stay, before he was ousted by Shreesha Achar with the score at 122/3 in 13 overs.

Despite a small halt in the game, Kaverappa returned to the attack claiming Nikin Jose. Brief contributions from Lankesh K.S (11) and M.B Darshan (4) helped the Dragons post 143/7 in their allotted 16 overs.

Brief scores:

Mangaluru Dragons 143/7 in 16 overs (KV Siddharth 44, Nikin Jose 33, Rohan Patil 24; L.R Kumar 3/30) lost to Hubli Tigers 69/1 in 5.1 overs (Manish Pandey 24*, Thippa Reddy 19; MB Darshan 1/24) by 15 runs (VJD method).

