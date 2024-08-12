Raging fire forces evacuations in Greece

Athens, Aug 12 (IANS) Greek authorities have ordered the evacuation of Marathon town, the birthplace of the Marathon race, due to a raging wildfire.

Residents of Marathon were on Sunday asked to move towards the neighbouring settlement of Nea Makri, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection ministry, following the evacuation of six settlements in the area.

Facilities of the Athens Olympic Athletic Center (OAKA), the main venue of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, approximately 30 km from Marathon, opened to host many of the evacuees overnight, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

Eight people were transferred to hospitals with mainly respiratory problems, according to the latest information provided by health ministry officials.

Meanwhile, firefighters were trying to contain the front which extends several kilometres in the northeastern Attica region, according to the Fire Brigade.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. local time in Varnavas, around 35 km from Athens. The fire spread fast fueled by hot and windy weather and thick plumes of smoke from the blaze have covered a large part of Athens.

The smoke has also reached as far as about 100 km from Varnavas, a settlement near Marathon, due to strong winds, which reached up to eight on the Beaufort scale, according to Greek meteorologists.

Approximately 400 firefighters supported by 29 water-dropping airplanes and helicopters, 110 fire engines, military squads and many volunteers have been working to contain the front, a Fire Brigade spokesperson told a press briefing in Athens.

Another big wildfire, breaking out earlier on Sunday near Megara town in western Attica, has been taken under control.

In both cases, mostly forested areas were scorched, and local officials reported some damage to houses.

Over the past 24 hours, firefighting forces have responded to 40 wildfires across Greece, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have advised people to remain on alert these days as high temperatures in several regions may increase fire risk there.

Over the past few weeks, the Fire Brigade has responded to dozens of wildfires fronts every day. Greece experiences numerous wildfires each summer in connection to heatwaves and arson.

This year, two people have lost their lives in wildfires while 20 were reported dead last year.

