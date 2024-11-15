Pragya Jaiswal shares title teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal has teamed up again with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the upcoming film "NBK 109", which is now titled "Daaku Maharaaj."

The duo has earlier worked together in the action-drama "Akhanda." On Friday, the makers unveiled the much-awaited title teaser of the film. Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Pragya wrote in the caption, “Witness the God of masses like never before!! Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj. Here’s the much-awaited title teaser Brace yourselves for the ultimate power-packed experience on Jan 12, 2025 in Cinemas Worldwide.”

In the poster, Nandamuri is seen sitting on a horse during a high-octane action stunt.

The teaser delivers stunning visuals, offering fans a glimpse of Balakrishna’s character. With its captivating music, striking visuals, and impactful dialogues, it has significantly heightened anticipation. While the plot remains under wraps, the teaser hints at a period drama.

Meanwhile, "Daaku Maharaaj" directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, the Telugu action drama also stars Bobby Deol, who will take on the role of the antagonist.

Speaking about her role in the film, Pragya shared, “I am thrilled to be reuniting with Nandamuri Balakrishna sir and working under the direction of Bobby Kolli. 'NBK 109' is a fantastic project, and such a talented ensemble with Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. I can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”

In addition to this, the actress has several projects lined up. She is set to star alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan in the upcoming film “Khel Khel Mein”. Scheduled for release on August 15, Independence Day, the film will face a box-office clash with the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel "Stree 2."

The trailer of the film was released in August, and during the trailer launch event, Jaiswal mentioned that she’s always heard positive rumours about herself and hopes they turn out to be true.

When asked if any rumours had caused a stir at her home, Pragya replied, "I have never heard any negative rumours about myself. All the rumours I’ve encountered have been good and positive, which makes me hope that they are indeed true."

