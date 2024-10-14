Pakistan eagerly awaits EAM Jaishankar's arrival for SCO meet

Islamabad, Oct 14 (IANS) All eyes are fixed on the visit of India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar as Pakistan hosts the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Islamabad starting Tuesday.

Despite the fact that India has not requested for any bilateral engagement during Jaishankar's stay in Islamabad, several ministers of the ruling government and the opposition leaders have put the spotlight on his arrival for domestic political gains.

It all began with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif extending an invitation to Jaishankar to come and meet PTI workers who are holding a protest rally in the country's capital.

"All foreign delegations coming to Islamabad for the SCO Summit will be happy to see our protest and will appreciate the democratic practices and strength of our country... We would also invite Mr. Jaishankar to address our anti-government protest and see for himself how strong Pakistan's democracy is," said Saif.

Responding quickly, the Pakistani government led by Shehbaz Sharif slammed PTI for its move.

"Inviting Indian FM to address its workers raises questions on PTI's credibility," said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui alleged that the PTI only invited the Indian minister and no other dignitary to address their protest.

"Out of all the leaders, PTI invited only the Indian FM. It would be better if the PTI takes Jaishankar to more than 200 defence installations and destroyed monuments of martyrs," he said while referring to the massive riots in the country on May 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, all security agencies in Pakistan remain on their toes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced its plan to hold a major protest in Islamabad on Tuesday on the very first day of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

