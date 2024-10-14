Two dead, 15 injured in Philippine road accident

Manila, Oct 14 (IANS) Two people have been killed and 15 others injured, some critically, after a passenger jeepney collided with a cement mixer truck in Sorsogon province, Manila, police said on Monday.

Police said the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. local time on Sunday after one of the jeepney's front tyres burst, causing it to swerve to the opposite lane and collide head-on with the oncoming truck.

The passengers were tossed out of the jeepney onto the road due to the impact of the collision, added the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police detained the truck driver, and an investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jeepneys are the primary mode of transport for millions of Filipinos across the archipelago, especially in the countryside.

Earlier on October 12, A sedan car collided with a trailer truck in Cebu province in central Philippines before dawn on Saturday, killing three and critically injuring another.

Police said the 20-year-old male driver of the car and his two male passengers, aged 18 and 22, were killed in the accident that happened at around 3:20 a.m. local time in Pinamungajan town.

