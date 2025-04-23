Vile, senseless act: Global condemnation pours after Pahalgam terror attack (Ld)

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Condolences poured in from across the globe following the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 16 dead and dozens injured.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, saw terrorists emerge from surrounding forests and indiscriminately open fire on a group of tourists, leaving dozens injured in addition to the fatalities.

Unequivocally condemning the barbaric attack on innocent tourists, Nepal said that it stands in steadfast solidarity with the Government and people of India in this time of sorrow.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal stated, "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and express our sincere wishes for the swift and full recovery of those injured."

"In line with our firm and principled position, Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot and should not be justified on any ground," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba took to her social media and expressed deep shock and sadness at the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

"We strongly condemn this act of terrorism and the senseless violence that has claimed innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time, and we wish a swift and full recovery to those who have been injured. Nepal stands in steadfast solidarity with the Government and people of India in this time of sorrow," she posted

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the horrific terror attack, stating that violence can not be justified.

"I am shocked by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir overnight. There is no justification for this violence, and Australia condemns it. Our hearts go out to the injured, to those mourning loved ones, and to everyone in Australia touched by this terrible news," he posted on X.

Calling the horrific attack in Kashmir "utterly devastating," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media and posted, "The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India."

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen also offered her deepest condolences over the "vile" terror attack.

"The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you," she posted on X.

Furthermore, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, stated that the EU stands against all forms and terrorism.

"Deeply shocked & saddened by the despicable Pahalgam terrorist attack against innocent tourists. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims & best wishes of recovery to those injured. The EU stands against all forms of terrorism," the EU Ambassador posted on X.

Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, expressed deepest condolences and condemned the act of terrorism.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam today. Japan strongly condemns any and all acts of terrorism. We stand firmly with India," the Japanese Ambassador said.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also extended heartfelt condolences on the terrorist attack and condemned terrorism in all its forms.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Armenia strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friendly people of India," Pashinyan posted on X.

Early reports suggest the Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

