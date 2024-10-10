Weekend Watchlist: 29 New Releases on OTT Platforms

This weekend promises to be a thrilling ride for movie enthusiasts, with an unprecedented 29 titles releasing on various OTT platforms. Telugu cinema fans are in for a treat, with 14 films premiering on Friday alone. Here are the highlights:

Netflix

October 12: "Mathu Vadalara 2" (Telugu)

October 12: "In Her Place" (Spanish)

October 13: "Lonely Planet" (English)

October 13: "Up Rising" (English)

October 12: "Every Business" (Korean series)

October 10: "Outer Banks" Season 4 Part 1 (English series)

October 11: "Tomb Raider" (English series)

October 12: "The Life and Movies of Erson Kuneri" Season 2 (Turkish series)

October 12: "That Kind of Love" (Tagalog movie)

October 13: "Temuran" (Indonesian movie)

October 13: "Monster High 2" (English movie)

ZEE5

October 12: "Ved" (Telugu dubbed)

October 13: "Aha Landhar" (Tamil)

October 12: "Gorre Puraanam" (Telugu)

October 12: "Shabari" (Telugu dubbed)

Amazon Prime Video

October 12: "Stree 2" (Hindi)

October 12: "Gutter Goon" Season 2 (Hindi series)

October 13: "Citadel: Diana" (Italian series)

Hotstar

October 12: "Return to Los Sabanas" (Spanish series)

October 12: "Sarfiya" (Hindi)

October 12: "Valai" (Telugu dubbed)

Sony LIV

October 12: "Jai Mahendran" (Telugu dubbed series)

October 13: "Raath Jawaani Hai" (Hindi series)

October 13: "Zindaginama" (Hindi series)

Apple TV+

October 13: "Disclaim" (English series)

October 13: "The Last of the Sea Women" (English movie)

Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza this weekend!