Vettaiyan : Twitter Reviews
Vettaiyan Twitter Review
Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie, Vettaiyan, has finally hit theaters, generating immense buzz on social media. The film's captivating song, "Manasilayo," had already created a stir, and now, audiences are sharing their reviews on Twitter.
#Vettaiyan is a film with a strong and honest story. However, the screenplay approach that the director takes falters. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 10, 2024
After a watchable 1st half that is narrated as a proper crime thriller, the 2nd half starts to build an engaging drama but fails to keep the momentum and…
#Vettaiyan is a film with a strong and honest story. However, the screenplay approach that the director takes falters.
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 10, 2024
First Half - Slow And Average Interval🤡 — ƘƛƦƬӇƖ T V K (@Karthi83775711) October 10, 2024
இது போதுமே கேரளா காலி👌😂#VettaiyanDisaster pic.twitter.com/59Rjaty7bp
First Half - Slow And Average Interval🤡
— ƘƛƦƬӇƖ T V K (@Karthi83775711) October 10, 2024
I found #Vettaiyan average. But reports coming in from online and offline friends are FLOP to WASHOUT 😳 — Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) October 10, 2024
It will be end up little higher than #LalSalaam if this trend continues 🫤#VettaiyanReview pic.twitter.com/BfThygJhIP
I found #Vettaiyan average. But reports coming in from online and offline friends are FLOP to WASHOUT 😳
— Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) October 10, 2024
US Premieres over - Full negative reviews for #Vettaiyan 🤡👎 — 𝙍 𝘼 𝙋 𝙏 𝙊 𝙍 (@Raptor_VJ) October 10, 2024
Back to back disaster for Rajini & Lyca - LalSalaam, Vettaiyan 😔😔#VettaiyanDisaster pic.twitter.com/gVcBpGSXRe
US Premieres over - Full negative reviews for #Vettaiyan 🤡👎
— 𝙍 𝘼 𝙋 𝙏 𝙊 𝙍 (@Raptor_VJ) October 10, 2024
#Vettaiyan 1st half - below average — 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙞 𝙧 💜 (@Revathi0119) October 9, 2024
Poor acting from Rajini, Illogical fight scenes, average interval, Amitabh Bachchan dubbing was poor.
#UnsoldSanghi_RAJINI pic.twitter.com/nlnVD5MlAb
#Vettaiyan 1st half - below average
— 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙞 𝙧 💜 (@Revathi0119) October 9, 2024
#Vettaiyan 1st Half - Terrific Screen Play than #Jailer 💥#Rajinikanth acting 🙇♂️ #Anirudh Once again proves why he is the 🐐 , Good Song Placement 💃🕺Best Crime thriller Film 🧨Interval Scene Twist is ✔️🔥🔥#VettaiyanReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/8EXBucHFHX — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 10, 2024
#Vettaiyan 1st Half - Terrific Screen Play than #Jailer 💥#Rajinikanth acting 🙇♂️ #Anirudh Once again proves why he is the 🐐 , Good Song Placement 💃🕺Best Crime thriller Film 🧨Interval Scene Twist is ✔️🔥🔥#VettaiyanReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/8EXBucHFHX
— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 10, 2024
✨#VettaiyanReview ✨ 1 word ✨- BLOCKBUSTER ✨ — 🇮🇳 Desi Dil Se 🇮🇳 (@iPundalikH) October 10, 2024
2nd half is more engaging than 1st. Good social message with #Rajinikanth
Fan moments ♥️ BGM 🔥 🔥 🔥 #SuperstarRajinikanth𓃵#Rajinikanth𓃵#Vettaiyan #VettaiyanFDFS #Rajinikant #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/KfBKFlCZcd
✨#VettaiyanReview ✨ 1 word ✨- BLOCKBUSTER ✨
— 🇮🇳 Desi Dil Se 🇮🇳 (@iPundalikH) October 10, 2024
#Vettaiyan First Half - SUPERB❤️🔥 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 10, 2024
- First 20 mins to celebrate Superstar #Rajinikanth & his mass moments😎
- After half an hour moves towards racy a screenplay filled with investigation of crime 👌
- Anirudh BGM & song is so good🎶
- Emotions are well connected ❤️
- Dushara plays… pic.twitter.com/2V7AcPr2Q0
#Vettaiyan First Half - SUPERB❤️🔥
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 10, 2024
#Vettaiyan : — மிஸ்டர். உத்தமன் (@MisterUthamanz) October 10, 2024
Loved the Second Half ❤️
Yet another good message conveyed clearly by @tjgnan 👏🏽#Athiyan 🔫🔥#VettaiyanFDFS #VettaiyanReview
#FahadhFaasil. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NIGq0Lz5w6
#Vettaiyan :
— மிஸ்டர். உத்தமன் (@MisterUthamanz) October 10, 2024
#Vettaiyan - superb movie with content 🔥 — Satish K V (@Satish_satzzzz) October 10, 2024
1st half - Mass #RAJINISM
2nd half - Class + Mass #screenplay 🔥
Terrific movie 🎥 🎵🎵🎵
Blockbuster : 5/5🔥🔥🔥
Climax twist and conclusion superb 👌 #VettaiyanReview #Rajinikanth #fdfs #BLOCKBUSTER #Bangalore 🔥🔥🔥
#Vettaiyan - superb movie with content 🔥
— Satish K V (@Satish_satzzzz) October 10, 2024