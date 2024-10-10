Commitment, simplicity of Ratan Tata will always inspire, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday mourned the demise of the noted industrialist at the age of 86 in Mumbai and said the commitment and simplicity of Ratan Tata will always inspire the younger generations.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister recalled the outstanding contribution of Ratan Tata in heralding a new era of industrial development in the country.

He lauded Ratan Tata for steering Tata Sons into a global powerhouse, thereby accelerating the pace of industrial growth in the country too.

CM Mann said the hard work, commitment and simplicity of Ratan Tata would ever inspire the younger generations to carve a niche for themselves in the field of their choice.

The Chief Minister said the death of the legendary business tycoon marks the end of an era as the void filled by his demise is unlikely to be filled in the near future.

He said the entire country is in shock over the unfortunate demise of the business wizard who had played a key role in shaping the industrial development in modern India.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, CM Mann prayed to the almighty to give strength to the family, relatives and friends in their hour of grief.

The body of the industrial legend Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday, will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point, before taking it for a state funeral in Worli in Mambai, government and Tata Group officials said.

The Maharashtra government has announced that the late industrialist would be accorded a funeral with full state honours in the evening.

The state has also declared a day-long official mourning in memory of the business titan, as a pall of gloom fell over the country's corporate world after the sad news broke out.

Ratan Tata breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted on Monday for certain age-related health issues.

