Grenade blast suspected near BJP leader’s residence in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) A blast was reported outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia’s house in the early hours of Tuesday in Jalandhar city in Punjab, police said.

Kalia was unhurt in the blast.

Police teams were deployed at Kalia’s residence soon after the incident. Forensic experts were collecting evidence from the spot.

According to the police, the explosive, suspected to be a grenade, was thrown in front of the gate of Kalia’s residence at around 1 a.m.

“There was a blast at around 1 a.m. I was sleeping and I thought that it was the sound of thunder. Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place. CCTVS are being examined, and forensic experts are present here,” BJP leader Kalia told the media.

In the CCTV footage, an individual travelling on an e-rickshaw was seen hurling an object and subsequently fleeing from the scene in the vehicle.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur, who reached the spot, told the media, “Around 1 a.m., we got information of blast here. After this, we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter... We are also monitoring the CCTVs. The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else.”

Asked whether it was a hand-grenade attack, she said the forensic team has collected samples from the spot.

“Whatever information we receive, we will share,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh said the forensic teams would study the evidence and submit a report.

Kalia is a former Cabinet minister and the former president of Punjab BJP.

Ten explosions have been reported outside various places in the state, mainly in the Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, from November 2024 to February 2025. Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.