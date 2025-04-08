Delhi CM inaugurates water pipeline in Shalimar Bagh, promises road repairs

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a new water pipeline in BC East, Shalimar Bagh, to improve the area's water supply.

Addressing residents, CM Gupta said, "Starting today, the water supply from here will begin. You will receive water from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and in the evening for about half an hour. There was no evening supply earlier, but now you'll get water twice a day."

In addition to the water supply project, the Chief Minister also announced the commencement of road repairs in the area. "These broken roads here will start repairing from today and will be complete in one month. Today, we have brought material for repairing the central park here, and making it better," she added.

The initiatives are part of the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve living conditions in local neighbourhoods.

Earlier on Sunday, vowing to work for all sections of society, CM Gupta said that the BJP's ideology of nation first is guiding her government to restore the glory of the national capital.

"A BJP government in Delhi could be formed after 27 years because of the extra effort put in by our state team, respected president, MPs and all members," she said.

"Once again, standing under this party flag, we take a pledge that under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party President J. P. Nadda, the entire BJP will remain constantly engaged in public service and continue to bring glory to the country so that it becomes a Vishwaguru," she said at an event at Delhi BJP office.

