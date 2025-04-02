April 2025, Bollywood OTT releases: Chhaava, Chhorri 2, Loveyapa and more!

April is going to be a thrilling month for fans of OTT, with an array of new offerings scheduled on major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV. From horror films to period dramas, romantic comedies to action thrillers, there is something for every viewer.

Horror and Thrillers

Chhorri 2 (Prime Video, April 11): This horror film features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, and Pallavi Patil in the lead roles. The plot follows a young girl named Sakshi, who has to save her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious situation and battle against social malpractices.

Adrishyam 2 (SonyLIV, April 4): The lead roles in this series are played by Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor. The series is about a group of top-secret agents working behind the scenes to prevent danger before it arises.

Historical Dramas

Chhaava (Netflix, April 11): Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana play lead roles in this movie. It's the story of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who battles Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for the safety of Maratha Swaraj.

Romantic Comedies

Loveyapa (JioHotstar, April 4): Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Yogi Babu star in this romantic comedy film. The plot revolves around a young couple whose phones are switched by the girl's father to check how sincere their relationship is.

Action and Adventure

Jewel Thief (Netflix, April 25): Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Ujjawal Gauraha, Kunal Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in this action adventure thriller drama. The plot is about a professional thief on a quest to steal the African Red Sun diamond, which is said to be legendary.

Chamak The Conclusion (SonyLIV, April 4): Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Cheema, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, and Navneet Nishan are among the lead cast of this show. The series revolves around Teeja Sur's rise and that of a young rapper, Kaala, who learns the truth about his father's death.

Other Releases

Superboys Of Malegaon (Prime Video): Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Muskkaan Jaferi, Shashank Arora, Saqib Ayub, Anuj Singh Duhan and Manjiri Pupala play pivotal roles in this film. The film is based on the life of a young filmmaker who unites with his friends to produce a film for his city, Malegaon. The OTT release date is yet to be confirmed.

Also read: HCU land Dispute: Upasana, Eesha Rebba, Rashmi Gautam and others react on Social Media!