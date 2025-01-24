Identity Movie OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s Malayalam action-thriller Identity is all set to stream on ZEE5 starting January 31, just weeks after its theatrical release. Directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, the film is the first Malayalam theatrical release of 2025. It was released in Malayalam on January 2 and its Telugu version hit theatres on January 24.

The film also stars Vinay Rai and Shammi Thilakan. Identity is a big-budget action thriller, known for its intense action sequences, including stunts performed inside an aircraft. The movie had a successful run at the box office and was praised for its exciting and well-choreographed stunts.

ZEE5 dropped the trailer for the film on Friday, confirming that it will be available for streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada starting January 31. This marks the first major Malayalam release of 2025 to hit OTT.