Bigg Boss OTT 3: Seven On Elimination List This Weekend!

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping viewers glued to their screens with explosive fights and dramatic confrontations inside the house, all under the watchful eye of host Anil Kapoor.

The show surprised everyone with a mid-week eviction, where Neeraj Goyat was the unfortunate contestant to be eliminated.

Get ready for another eviction this weekend! Seven contestants are currently on the elimination list, but the specific names remain under wraps.

There is sure to be intense competition and smart alliances as housemates fight to stay in the game.