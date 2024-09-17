Olivia Rodrigo experiences local flavours, culture during Thailand leg of Guts World Tour

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Olivia Rodrigo is in Thailand for her Guts World Tour, and she is enjoying every bit of it.

Recently, she took to her Instagram, and shared a carousel post of her pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen soaking in the colours of Thailand as she interacted with the local people, went around experiencing its culture, and also performed on stage to a packed house.

She wrote in the caption, “Thailand!!!! What a magical way to start the Asian leg of the guts world tour!!!! Thank you x100 for having me”.

Recently, Olivia made history for the Philippine concert with as she has almost 800,000 people waiting to get tickets for her October concert.

The Guts World Tour is the ongoing second concert tour and first arena tour by Rodrigo in support of her second studio album, ‘Guts’ which came out last year. It began on February 23, 2024, in Palm Springs in California, and will conclude in March 2025. The tour comprises 99 shows across North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America.

Before its commencement, the singer-actress performed ‘Guts’ in an exclusive concert at Los Angeles Theatre at Ace Hotel on October 9, 2023. All the proceeds from the concert ticket sales went to her Fund 4 Good nonprofit organisation which she shared would be used in Girls’ Education. The concert was also streamed the next day on her official YouTube channel, and included stories behind the composition of the album

Rodrigo has released three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, two Billboard 200 number-one albums, and eight multi-platinum songs by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her accolades include an American Music Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

