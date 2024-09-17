Removing Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner not enough, should be arrested: Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from his post is not enough and demanded that he should be arrested for misleading initial investigation and tampering with evidence in the R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital rape and murder case.

"The arrest of former SHO of Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal by the CBI officials has proved that there had been attempts of tampering with the evidence by the city police. In that case, mere removal from the post is not enough. He should be punished. If the commissioner is guilty, he should be punished. He should not be saved in such a manner," said Majumdar.

He also said that because of the immense public pressure, the Chief Minister had to remove the Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (north division), Health Services and Medical Education directors from their posts.

"The pressure was not just from the protesting junior doctors. The pressure was because of spontaneous protests that surfaced in different pockets of the state over the rape and murder. The Chief Minister got scared over the protest and ultimately took the decision. However, unless the announcements are implemented, there is no guarantee," Majumdar said.

Echoing Majumdar, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said the mere transfer of a few officers won't be sufficient. Those who played an important role in tampering with evidence must be put behind bars.

"Whatever happened following the brutal rape and murder, cannot be the handiwork of a few officials. Everyone knows things don't happen without Mamata Banerjee's order, instructions and consent in West Bengal. Mamata is responsible as she holds the state's health and home minister portfolios. She should resign and her role in the whole matter should be properly investigated," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.