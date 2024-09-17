Neha Sharma encounters a prawn heist in Thailand

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma, who is currently soaking up the sun in Phuket, Thailand, with her sister Aisha, has given a tasty peek into her vacation adventures, sharing a humorous and mouthwatering moment from their trip. She revealed that the delicious prawns on her dinner plate disappeared even before she had a chance to dig in.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neha, who boasts a massive following of 21 million, gave her fans an exclusive peek into her Phuket holiday with a series of vibrant updates.

Among the snapshots was a stunning photo of Neha in a striking red swimsuit, accompanied by the caption: "Ready for dinner." But the fun didn’t stop there. In her next post, she shared a plate of cucumbers, onions, and sauce--minus the star ingredient, prawns.

With a playful tone, she quipped: "Where are the prawns Aisha Sharma... it's gone before I even started."

The fun continued as Neha shared another photo, this time featuring herself sipping on a drink from an elegant tea cup. With a cozy and relaxed vibe, she wrote: "Time to call it a night...coz there is a 7am yoga class we can't miss." It’s clear that even while enjoying the tropical paradise, Neha is keeping her wellness routine in check.

In a delightful follow-up Story, Neha posted a photo of herself in a chic green dress, savoring a cup of coffee. With a hint of playful exhaustion, she captioned the image: "My eyes can barely open...but coffee should make it a lil better."

On the work front, Neha made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha's Hindi film debut came in 2010 with 'Crook'. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story', ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, 'Mubarakan', 'Aafat-E-Ishq', and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’.

The diva starred in crime thriller web show ‘36 Days’ created for SonyLIV by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios. It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Neha has also been a part of other music videos like ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Galib’, ‘Lambo Car’, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, and ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’.

She was last seen in a cameo role in the movie 'Bad Newz'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.