Telugu Student Shot Dead in Chicago

Chicago: In a heartbreaking incident, Nukarapu Saiteja (26), a student hailing from Ramannapet in Khammam district, Telangana, lost his life in a gunfire incident in Chicago, USA. Saiteja, who had moved to the United States just four months ago to pursue his Master’s degree, was working part-time at a shopping mall when unidentified assailants opened fire.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Saiteja’s family in Ramannapet is grief-stricken, struggling to come to terms with the loss of their son. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains back to India for the last rites.

This tragic event has once again raised concerns about the safety of international students, leaving the Telugu community in deep sorrow.

