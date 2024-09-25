Nitish Kumar failing to demand industries from Centre: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, chief of Jan Suraaj on Wednesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to advocate for industrial development in the state despite his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishor expressed frustration that Nitish Kumar, despite having political influence, has not demanded industries or factories for Bihar's districts like Motihari, Chapra or Gopalganj.

He emphasised the strategic importance of Bihar in national politics, arguing that no government can be formed in Delhi without the support of Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar has not used this leverage to bring industrialisation to Bihar. The Chief Minister is more concerned with retaining power than addressing the state’s lack of industrial growth,” he said.

During a public address in Patna, Kishor questioned whether there has ever been any news of Nitish Kumar pushing for factories in every district and accused him of neglecting the development needs of Bihar while sitting next to the country's top leadership.

Prashant Kishor intensified his critique of the BJP, stating, “It is compelled to keep Nitish Kumar in power in Bihar in order to maintain its government at the national level.”

Kishor targeted Nitish Kumar's leadership, asserting that the people of Bihar are dissatisfied with his governance, and this growing unhappiness will become evident in the next elections.

“Nitish Kumar is more focussed on setting political equations than on taking meaningful steps toward the development of Bihar,” he said.

“While Nitish Kumar is unwilling to step down from power and the BJP is also incapable of removing him due to its own political interests, the people of Bihar are prepared to oust Nitish Kumar. The voters will deliver a decisive verdict in the coming elections, effectively closing off Nitish Kumar's chances of returning to power,” he said.

Kishor’s remarks indicate his belief that the political landscape in Bihar is shifting and that Nitish Kumar's tenure is nearing its end, driven by public dissatisfaction with his lack of development initiatives.

