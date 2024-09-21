Why is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated on October 2 every year?

This year, the country will observe the 155th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, popularly referred to as the "Father of the Nation." 'Swachanjali', a massive cleaning campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the start of Gandhi Jayanti in 2023.

The renowned statesman Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869. He is consistently recognized for his enduring commitment to the liberation movement. His goal was to create a new civilization based on morality and nonviolence. All of its members should be treated equally, regardless of their caste, gender, colour, or religion.

Raj Ghat celebration:



The nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti as a national holiday. In front of the statue at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi, prayer gatherings are arranged as a show of respect. At the memorial where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated, the Prime Minister and President of India were present for the prayer. In his remembrance, people sing Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, his favourite devotional song.

Also read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release: September 26 on Netflix