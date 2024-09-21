Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT Release: September 26 on Netflix

The movie makers have set the OTT release date for Nani's most recent film, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram". According to Netflix, the movie will be available for streaming one month after its release in theaters which is September 26. It will also be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Nani plays a character in the action movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Vivek Atreya, who only shows rage on Saturdays. Although the tale is unique, Nani and S.J. Surya gave genuinely outstanding performances.

The movie was released on August 29 grandly in theatres and successfully ran for a month, even though it was affected by rain. However, on September 26, the movie will now be available on Netflix for audiences to watch at their convenience.

Ippati dhaaka @NameisNani rendu kaalle choosaru… moodo kannu choodataniki meeru ready ah?#SaripodhaaSanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26th September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#SaripodhaaSanivaaramOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/b0CrfvMb94 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 21, 2024

