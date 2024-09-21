Sreeleela Has No Boyfriend!?

In a startling revelation, Tollywood's busy actress Sreeleela confessed that she has no boyfriend so far. Sreeleela divulged that she has never dated anyone, explaining that her love life took a backseat as she was entirely focused on her studies and acting career.

Sreeleela started her acting journey in her teens, balancing her work in films while pursuing an MBBS degree.

With no time to focus on anything other than her studies and acting, she never explored dating. However, she mentioned that she plans to focus on her personal life in a few years.

Despite this, Sreeleela believes that love and romance are beautiful emotions.

She is currently starring alongside Nithin in Robinhood and has recently signed a new film with Ravi Teja.

