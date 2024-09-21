Samantha's New Web Series for Netflix, Shoot Starts

Samantha has started working on new web series. She joined the shooting of new series Rakt Brahmand, a web series presented by Raj and DK. Sam will be busy with the shoot for the next few months. She plays the lead role in this series.

Also read: Ketika Sharma Dazzles in a Stunning Saree!

Samantha has been frequently traveling between Hyderabad and Mumbai, spending more time in Mumbai lately as she begins work on this series. She has already wrapped up another web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, also directed by Raj and DK. The duo is behind all three web series that Samantha is currently involved in.

Although her name has been linked to several pan-Indian films, Samantha has yet to announce her next Telugu or Tamil project.

The Netflix series, described as an epic tale of blood, betrayal, and kingdoms, also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Also read: Devara's second trailer surprise launch in pre-release event?