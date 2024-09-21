Murder accused arrested after police encounter in Karnataka

Kalaburagi, Sep 21 (IANS) A man wanted in 11 cases, including that of murder, has been arrested after an encounter with police in Madyala village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off about accused Laxmana Poojari, Afzalpur policemen, led by PSI Somalinga Wadiyar, raided the Madyala village.

When the police team surrounded Poojari and asked him to surrender, the accused attacked the police team. Wadiyar retaliated and shot Poojari in the right leg.

Poojari was arrested and shifted to a hospital. He was the prime accused in the shootout case of former gram panchayat member Vishwanatha Jamdar.

The police further said that Poojari supplied guns to Bengaluru and Kalaburagi district.

The police were now verifying the supply chain of the guns and are also collecting information on those who procured weapons from the accused.

Jamdar was killed near Jidaga Cross in Aland taluk on September 13 when he was returning home on his bike after dropping his son to school.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two bike-borne assailants had opened fire on Jamdar and killed him.

The assailants shot Jamdar three times in his head and he succumbed to injuries on the spot and fled the scene.

The crime was carried out at an isolated place. However, after some time passers-by noticed the body and informed the police.

Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

Police are preparing to interrogate Poojari in the case to gather information on assailants and conspirators.

Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed concern over the law and order situation in the district, represented by State Information Technology and Bio-Technology Minister Priyank Kharge.

The BJP also claimed that its party workers were being "targetted" by the police.

However, Kharge, the District In-charge minister of Kalaburagi, has warned of decisive action against miscreants disturbing law and order.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.