Devara's second trailer surprise launch in pre-release event?

NTR's film Devara will be released a week from now. The group is aggressively disseminating promotional material and interviews in this setting. Meanwhile, Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Trivikram are anticipated to attend a pre-release ceremony scheduled for Sunday in Hyderabad. The 'Devara' team has apparently also prepared another surprise.

The 'Devara' trailer has just been released, and opinions on it were mixed. However, the film has received some unfavourable social media coverage. In this case, mass content is crucial to building buzz about the film. As a result, a comprehensive action scene trailer has been produced and is anticipated to be unveiled during the pre-release gathering.

Also read: Jani Master's Wife Sumalatha alias Ayesha to be Arrested?

In addition, the release of the song "Ayudha Puja" was also announced during this period. But for whatever reason, they've chosen to wait. Instead, they could make viewers feel the excitement in theatres.

Also read Jr NTR's Devara on Track for September 27 Release!