Jani Master's Wife Sumalatha alias Ayesha to be Arrested?

Tollywood choreographer Jani Master has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after confessing to multiple counts of sexual assault against a young woman. The remand report, which has been made public, outlines a disturbing pattern of abuse and manipulation. Local police are now considering filing additional charges against Master's wife Ayesha alias Sumalatha for her involvement in the harassment.

Also read: Prabhas's Fauji's video glimpse release on Dasara?

According to the remand report, Jani Master began grooming the victim in 2019, eventually coercing her allegedly into a physical relationship. The assaults allegedly took place over several years, with one particularly harrowing incident occurring in a Mumbai hotel when the victim was only 16 years old.

The report further details instances of physical and emotional abuse, including threats of violence, forced religious conversion, and social isolation. Master is also accused of threatening to harm the victim's career in the film industry if she disclosed the assaults. His wife, Sumalata alias Ayesha, is alleged to have been complicit in these crimes, intimidating the victim and her family.

Also read: Akkineni Nageswara Rao 100 Years Birthday Celebrations: Photos

The victim eventually confided in a colleague, who encouraged her to report the incidents to the Telugu Film and TV Dancers & Dance Directors Association. Following the complaint, Master fled to Goa, but was later apprehended.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry and has sparked a wider conversation about sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Also read: Jr NTR's Devara on Track for September 27 Release!