K’taka cops file case as youth assaults guard, claims to be son of DCP, CM’s kin

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) Karnataka police have slapped a case on a 21-year-old youth for assaulting a security guard of an apartment building for refusing entry to his friends in Bengaluru.

The youth slapped the guard on Friday midnight after the latter refused to allow two of his female friends and one male friend to enter the premises.

The incident took place in the limits of Kumbalgodu police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru city and the police lodged a complaint following a complaint by the security guard.

According to police, the accused, identified as 21-year-old Varun, who is a resident of Provident Sunworth Apartment at Doddabele, was entering the apartment complex with his friends in a car when the security guard Puneeth denied entry to his friends.

Puneeth told Varun that strangers were not allowed inside the apartment complex after midnight.

Enraged by this, Varun assaulted the security guard and claimed that he was the distant relative of the Chief Minister and the son of a DCP.

In his complaint, the security guard had claimed that he was hit hard on his face and had sustained an ear injury and was unable to hear now.

The security guard also stated that he was just following the guidelines given by the officer-bearers of the RWA.

The police have also got the CCTV footage of the accused slapping and assaulting the security guard and also of Varun and his friends arriving at the apartment entrance.

Police stated that they will investigate the matter and initiate legal action in the case.

The accused will be called to the police station and he will be questioned over his claims to be a DCP’s son and also the distant relative of the CM of the state.

The police maintained that they are also verifying the facts of the case.

