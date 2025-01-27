School Holiday on January 27: Chandigarh Administration Announces

The Union Territory Administration has declared a holiday for all government and private schools on Monday, January 27. The announcement was made on Sunday by UT Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma during the Republic Day celebrations held at the Parade Ground.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest of the event, Verma stated that the decision to close schools was taken in light of administrative considerations. The announcement brought clarity for students, parents, and school authorities, ensuring smooth planning for the day.

The Republic Day event witnessed a vibrant celebration of national pride, featuring flag hoisting, cultural performances, and speeches highlighting the significance of the day. Verma, in his address, emphasized the importance of education and acknowledged the contributions of schools to fostering patriotism and discipline among students.

The UT Administration is expected to share additional updates and guidelines through official communication channels. Parents and students are advised to stay informed through school notices or government announcements.