Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Celebrates Republic Day and Dedicates Special Song to Jasprit Bumrah

British rock band Coldplay wrapped up their India tour as part of the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. After an exciting three-day performance in Mumbai, the band moved to Ahmedabad for a two-day concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the final day of their performance, which was also streamed live, Coldplay surprised fans by bringing Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah onto the stage.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, dedicated a special song to Bumrah during the concert. He sang, “Jasprit, Jasprit, wellll… Jasprit, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, we do not enjoy watching you destroy England, with wicket after wicket after wicket.” The giant screen at the stadium showed Bumrah, as the crowd cheered for the cricketer.

This wasn’t the first time Coldplay had mentioned Bumrah during their concerts in India. In Mumbai, Chris Martin had shared a clip of Bumrah’s famous dismissal of England's Ollie Pope from a Test series last year. Martin spoke about Bumrah with respect and admiration, saying, "With respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England."

Yesterday, which marked India’s 76th Republic Day, Chris Martin greeted the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a heartfelt “Happy Republic Day, India!” and made the occasion even more special by singing the patriotic anthem “Vande Mataram.” This added a deeply emotional touch to Coldplay’s final concert in India, making it a moment to remember for all attendees.

Bumrah, who was clearly touched by the gesture, responded on social media, saying, "This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned."

During the first concert in Navi Mumbai, Chris Martin joked that Bumrah was backstage and asked him to pause the show for 15 minutes so that he could bowl to him. However, the next day, Martin admitted it was a joke and revealed that he had received a “serious message” from Bumrah. As a tribute, he called Bumrah the "No. 1 in the world" and played the video of Bumrah dismissing Ollie Pope again, receiving huge cheers from the crowd.

Coldplay’s gesture showed their deep respect for the cricketer, and fans loved the special moments shared between the band and Bumrah. The final concert, celebrating Republic Day, was a fitting conclusion to their unforgettable India tour.