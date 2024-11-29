Rajasthan 2025 Holidays list is here

As the year 2024 is coming to a close, people have already started making plans and setting new goals for 2025. If you're planning a trip or a vacation in 2025, it's essential to know the public holidays in Rajasthan. In this article, we'll provide you with a list of public holidays in Rajasthan for the year 2025.

Rajasthan Public Holidays 2025

Here is a list of public holidays in Rajasthan for the year 2025:

January 1: New Year

January 26: Republic Day

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 14: Holi

March 31: Eid ul-Fitr

April 6: Ram Navami

April 10: Mahaveer Jayanti

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18: Good Friday

April 29: Maharishi Parshuram Jayanti

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

June 7: Eid

July 6: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Janmashtami

September 2: Ramdev Jayanti

September 5: Milad-un-Nabi

September 22: Navratri

September 30: Mahastami

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 21: Diwali

October 23: Bhai Dooj

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

Plan Your Trip to Jaipur

Plan your trip to Jaipur if you are planning to visit Jaipur in 2025. Use your holidays to the fullest. Jaipur is a beautiful city known for its rich history and culture. Among the several must-visit places, Nahargarh Fort located near Amer is one such place. The fort is known for its excellent architecture and the scintillating views of the city. You can also visit the Jaigarh Fort, which is opposite Nahargarh. The fort has the famous Jaibaan cannon and offers some excellent views of the city.

