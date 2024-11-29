Rajasthan 2025 Holidays list is here
As the year 2024 is coming to a close, people have already started making plans and setting new goals for 2025. If you're planning a trip or a vacation in 2025, it's essential to know the public holidays in Rajasthan. In this article, we'll provide you with a list of public holidays in Rajasthan for the year 2025.
Rajasthan Public Holidays 2025
Here is a list of public holidays in Rajasthan for the year 2025:
January 1: New Year
January 26: Republic Day
February 26: Mahashivratri
March 14: Holi
March 31: Eid ul-Fitr
April 6: Ram Navami
April 10: Mahaveer Jayanti
April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18: Good Friday
April 29: Maharishi Parshuram Jayanti
May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti
June 7: Eid
July 6: Muharram
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Janmashtami
September 2: Ramdev Jayanti
September 5: Milad-un-Nabi
September 22: Navratri
September 30: Mahastami
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 21: Diwali
October 23: Bhai Dooj
November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25: Christmas
Plan Your Trip to Jaipur
Plan your trip to Jaipur if you are planning to visit Jaipur in 2025. Use your holidays to the fullest. Jaipur is a beautiful city known for its rich history and culture. Among the several must-visit places, Nahargarh Fort located near Amer is one such place. The fort is known for its excellent architecture and the scintillating views of the city. You can also visit the Jaigarh Fort, which is opposite Nahargarh. The fort has the famous Jaibaan cannon and offers some excellent views of the city.
