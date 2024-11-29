December 1 Changes: LPG Price Hike, Bank Holidays, and New Credit Card Rules

As November draws to a close, several major changes will come into effect from December 1, affecting millions of families across the country. Be it the new credit card policy or LPG cylinder prices, here's the lowdown on the key changes you need to know about:

LPG Cylinder Prices

The government also regularly reviews LPG rates at the beginning of each month, so December will not be an exception. The rates for LPG are also likely to change after October saw an increase in 19 kg commercial gas cylinders. Be on the lookout for the new rates in domestic and commercial LPG cylinders from 1 December.

New SBI Credit Card Rules

From December 1, there will be a huge change in the State Bank of India's policy on credit card usage. SBI credit card users will no longer collect reward points when making a transaction on any digital gaming platform or merchant.

That is going to change as the new rule for SBI credit card holders regarding their engagement in digital gaming transactions becomes effective.

December Bank Holidays

A total of 17 bank holidays have been issued for the month of December, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India. What this means is that these days, the related banking services will be inactive. To plan in time, one should know holidays before approaching a bank or its representative for any pending banking services or transactions.

Implementation of New Traceability Rule for Digital Messages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has scheduled the implementation of traceability rules from December 1, 2024. These rules are established to prevent scams and phishing through traceable commercial messages, including OTPs.



These changes will directly affect your money matters, daily activities, and digital transactions. Keep up to date and ready with the changes from December 1.

