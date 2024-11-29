Last day of Bihar Assembly Winter Session likely to be stormy

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) The last day of the winter session of the Bihar Assembly may again witness stormy scenes with the opposition seeking disruption on various issues.

The session will begin with the Question Hour with questions from various departments being addressed by the respective ministers or ministers-in-charge. The departments involved include energy, disaster management, tourism, planning and development, parliamentary affairs, health and law.

Members will pose their queries during this segment, and the government is expected to provide direct answers.

Following the Question Hour, members will raise pressing and urgent matters in Zero Hour. These issues are expected to demand immediate government attention, setting the tone for the discussions ahead.

During this segment, the government will provide detailed responses to issues highlighted by the members earlier in the day.

A significant portion of the proceedings in the second half will be dedicated to discussing non-official resolutions. A total of 97 resolutions are listed for deliberation. These resolutions, proposed by individual members rather than the government, often cover a wide range of local and policy issues.

In addition to the above, the government will address other critical matters requiring Assembly approval or discussion.

The peaceful conduct of the Question Hour, in the presence of both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, marks a rare and notable moment. However, the overall atmosphere of the session remains charged, with the government and the ruling party facing tough questions from the opposition.

The members of opposition parties strongly raised questions related to the Waqf Board, Prepaid Smart Meters, 65 per cent reservation and the seating arrangement of rebel RJD and Congress MLAs toward the ruling side have led to uproars. At least seven MLAs, five of the RJD and two of Congress had crossed over to the NDA in the budget session.

The symbolic protest of RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, who reached the Chief Minister's chair in the Bihar Assembly followed by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav giving a strong warning, were the highlights of the last four day's proceedings.

