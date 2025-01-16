Odisha Government Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Odisha state government has announced the list of holidays for the year 2025, including public banks, and regional, and national holidays. Employees of the state government can also take one optional holiday on any other festive occasion or commemorative day as given in the list.

Special Festivals in Odisha 2025

The following are some of the prominent festivals celebrated in Odisha:

Panchayati Raj Divas (5 March 2025): Promoting the establishment of Panchayati Raj institutions in India and decentralization, grassroots democracy

Dola Purnima (14 March 2025): A religious festival associated with the worship of Lord Krishna and Holi

Utkal Divas (1 April 2025): Odisha Foundation Day on 1 April marking the state's formation in 1936

Ratha Yatra (27 June 2025): The chariot festival of Lord Jagannath is celebrated with pomp and show.

Kumar Purnima (October 7, 2025): A traditional festival where young unmarried girls worship the moon for a suitable life partner.

Rahas Purnima (November 5, 2025): Celebrated mainly in Odisha, associated with Lord Krishna's Raslila.

List of Holidays for State Government Offices in 2025

Here is the complete list of holidays for state government offices in Odisha:

Makar Sankranti: January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti: January 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Maha Shivaratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Panchayati Raj Divas: March 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Dola Purnima: March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Holi: March 15, 2025 (Saturday)

Id-ul-Fitre: March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Utkal Divas: April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Buddha Purnima/Birthday of Pt. Raghunath Murmu: May 12, 2025 (Monday)

Sabitri Amabasya: May 27, 2025 (Tuesday)

Id-ul-Zuha: June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

Ratha Yatra: June 27, 2025 (Friday)

Independence Day/Janmashtami: August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Ganesh Puja: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Nuakhai: August 28, 2025 (Thursday)

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad: September 5, 2025 (Friday)

Mahasaptami: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

Mahastami: September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

Mahanavami: October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Kumar Purnima: October 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

Diwali: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Rahas Purnima: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

X-Mas Day: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)



Optional Holidays for State Government Employees

State Government employees may opt for one of the optional holidays listed below:

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday: January 6, 2025 (Monday)

Sab-e-Qadar: March 28, 2025 (Friday)

Easter Saturday: April 19, 2025 (3rd Saturday)

Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy: May 22, 2025 (Thursday)

Bahuda Yatra: July 5, 2025 (1st Saturday)

Anla Navami: October 31, 2025 (Friday)

Prathamastami: November 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas Eve: December 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

