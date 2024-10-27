October 28: Holiday for schools or not?

As the festive season of Diwali is approaching, many Indians wonder whether October 28 is going to be a holiday because Cyclone Dana hit the country and festivities are taking place. It varies from state to state in India.

Heavy rain along with very strong winds have fallen over large parts of the country as Cyclone Dana made landfall yesterday, the 24th of October. Holidays were announced in a few eastern and southern states owing to the distress caused by to rains.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important Indian festivals. This Diwali on October 24, celebrations will continue up to October 28, which is the Bhai Dooj day, for which many states have declared holidays during this period.

The schools and colleges in the state will remain closed from October 24 to 28 on account of rain holidays due to Diwali celebrations. The state government declared October 28 as a holiday for government offices too.

Similar to Karnataka, the state of Tamil Nadu also declared holidays for government offices and schools on October 28 as Diwali is on that day. The state is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Sitrang which had brought heavy rains across the districts.

The school and college will remain closed in Andhra Pradesh from the 24th of October to the 28th as Diwali and rains are holidays. The state government asked the people to stay indoors and not move unnecessarily.

Telangana declared a holiday on 28th October for government offices and schools to mark Diwali. The state is also providing relief to the affected places due to Cyclone Sitrang.

October 28 is not a holiday in all the states of Maharashtra, but some schools and colleges may remain closed because of Diwali. The Gujarat government declared October 28 as a holiday for its government offices and schools because of Diwali celebrations.

In Delhi, October 28 is not a holiday, but some schools and colleges may remain closed because of Diwali celebrations.

Private sector companies will remain closed on 28th October depending upon their respective holiday policy.

