Watch Mumbai Airport's Pawfect Initiative: 9 Emotional Support Dogs

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is taking up an initiative to spread joy and comfort at the airport. A special program called "Pawfect" included nine emotional support dogs specially trained to provide emotional support to any travelling at the terminal gate.

Let's meet the "Pawfect" team

There are dog varieties ranging from a Golden Retriever to a Maltese, a rescued Husky, a Shih Tzu, a Lhasa Apso, a Labrador, and so many more. Each dog has been uniquely trained to make any passenger feel more comforted, cuddled, and eased from travelling stress and anxiety.

How It Works

The emotional support dogs were stationed in the 'Pawfect' area within the terminal for visitors to spend time with. Emotional support dogs are also trained and accompanied by their handlers so that their visit will be safe and enjoyable.

Benefits of Emotional Support Dogs

The study has found that animal interaction leads towards reduced stress, blood pressure, and relaxation levels. Now, at the Mumbai Airport, comes "Pawfect," which brings these benefits to travellers. This opportunity allows people to relax before their journey, as opposed to the hassle of complicated commotion involved.

A Welcoming Touch

Mumbais "Pawfect" is one such gesture towards making travel more pleasant for people. It desires the surroundings to be more friendly by allowing interaction with these lovely animals.

