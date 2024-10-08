October 10 - October 14: 5-Day holidays for schools, colleges, banks, and offices!

October has begun, and it's a month filled with celebrations! The first week has three holidays, and the following week will have only three working days. From October 10 to 14, schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed for five consecutive days for the Dussehra festival.

Dussehra is one of India's largest Hindu festivals, celebrated for nine days as Navratri. Navratri starts on October 3 and is celebrated in different ways in different areas. In Telangana, Bathukamma is celebrated grandly during Navratri. Schools in Telugu states are closed from October 2 to October 13. In many states, the schools get only five days of holiday.

Here's a List of October Holidays:

October 10: Mahasaptami

October 11: Mahanavami

October 12: Dussehra and Second Saturday

October 13: Weekly Holiday

October 14: Durga Puja (Dashin), Gangtok (Sikkim)

October 16: Lakshmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 17: Valmiki Jayanti

October 20: Weekly Holiday

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday

October 27: Weekly Holiday

October 31: Narak Chaturdashi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, and Diwali

