Rozgar Mela 2025: Work honestly, diligently to make India developed, self-reliant nation, say Ministers

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The freshly recruited candidates at the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela must work honestly and diligently to make India a developed and self-reliant nation, said Union Ministers on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 51,236 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates in central government departments and organisations at the Rozgar Mela 2025. The event was held virtually and coordinated across 47 locations nationwide.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked the new candidates to work responsibly and with all honesty.

“India is seeing significant growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. From 11th, India has now become the 5th largest economy globally. In the coming years, we will get to the third spot, said Goyal, while addressing media in Mumbai.

“Render faithful service to make India a developed nation,” he appealed to the newly recruited government officials.

“If everyone fulfils his responsibility honestly and diligently, we can experience positive change. If we all come together and work for the welfare of the nation, the country will undoubtedly be in safe hands and no power can stop us from becoming Viksit Bharat,” Goyal added.

The selected candidates have been appointed to various departments under the central government such as post, home, railways, education, revenue, etc.

"Providing employment to the youth is a national resolve of the Modi government. This is not just an appointment but a strong step towards building a self-reliant India," said Kirti Vardhan Singh Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Singh distributed appointment letters to 250 newly recruited candidates at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Since its inception in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has resulted in the appointment of over 10 lakh individuals to permanent government jobs.

The first edition distributed 75,000 letters, while 71,000 were handed out in the 14th edition in December 2023.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to bridge employment gaps and empower the country's youth with meaningful opportunities.

Earlier, addressing the candidates, PM Modi also stated that the dedication of the candidates will accelerate India’s progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

"With your new responsibilities, you now play a crucial part in strengthening India's economy, infrastructure, internal security, and the welfare of its people,” the PM said.

“The more dedicated you are, the faster we progress towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.

