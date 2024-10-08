SBI Recruitment 2024: 10,000 Jobs Available; Check Details!

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector bank, has announced exciting news for job seekers. The bank plans to recruit over 10,000 new employees this financial year.

SBI is looking for talented individuals to fill various technology-related positions, including data scientists, data architects, network operators, and other specialized roles. Additionally, the bank is hiring for general positions.

The bank's recruitment drive aims to strengthen its workforce so that it can better serve its customers and stay ahead in the current digital age. Currently, SBI has over 2.3 lakh employees, of whom 1.1 lakh are officers.

SBI Chairman Challa Srinivasulu Setty announced plans to open 600 new branches across India this financial year. By March 2024, SBI will have 22,542 branches, 65,000 ATMs, and 85,000 business correspondent centres.

