November 15 to 17: 3 Day Holiday in Punjab!

Punjab Announces Three-Day Holiday in November

The Punjab government has declared a three-day holiday from November 15 to 17 to commemorate significant cultural and historical events. Educational institutions and government offices will remain closed during this period.

November 15 marks Gurpurab, celebrating the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The following day, November 16, honors Martyrdom Day, remembering Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, a freedom fighter who contributed to India's independence struggle.

The long weekend concludes on November 17, allowing residents and devotees time for reflection and celebration. This move underscores Punjab's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and honoring influential figures, enabling citizens to participate in religious and historical events statewide