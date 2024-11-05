November 13: Public holiday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh!

Public holiday on 13 November 2024 in the city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as Sisamau Assembly Constituency 213 voting for by-election-2024; District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh issues a notification to all concerned officials. Holiday Information

It shall be a public holiday on Wednesday, the 13th of November 2024. This holiday is being issued given the election for the voting Assembly by-election 2024, as directed by an order of the Governor. As such, government offices, banks, colleges, and schools throughout Kanpur city, will be closed. The Treasury and Sub-treasury of the District will remain closed also on this particular date.

Election Background

It is part of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, declare paid or public holidays on voting days. The Election Commission of India has made all the necessary arrangements for voting.

Other Public Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Other public holidays in Uttar Pradesh include Hazrat Ali Jayanti on January 25, Republic Day on January 26, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29. All holidays are liable to change-including current information one can access on the official government website.

