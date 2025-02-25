Maha Kumbh Final Snan on Maha Shivaratri, February 26: Prayagraj, UP

Prayagraj: As the Maha Kumbh nears its conclusion, preparations are in full swing for the final Amrit Snan at the Sangam on Maha Shivaratri, Wednesday. With just hours left for the sacred bath, millions of devotees have already arrived in Prayagraj, flooding the roads leading to the Sangam.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures to manage the massive crowd. The entire Mela area has been declared a no-vehicle zone, with only essential service vehicles and ambulances permitted. Vehicles from outside the state are being parked at designated areas to prevent traffic congestion. Holding zones have been set up at railway stations, including Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, to accommodate incoming pilgrims.

Officials have urged devotees to use alternative ghats to ease the rush at the Sangam. “Pilgrims are being encouraged to bathe at nearby ghats instead of crowding the Sangam,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the arrangements, directing officials to ensure smooth traffic movement and easy access for devotees. Other religious hubs, including Varanasi and Ayodhya, are also witnessing a surge in visitors. Due to the overwhelming crowd, VIP darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been canceled for Maha Shivaratri.