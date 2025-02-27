Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes with World Record Attendance

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the most significant religious events, officially concluded on 26 February, though the final phase, featuring the planetary alignment, will occur on 28 February.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed a world-record-breaking attendance of over 66.21 crore devotees. From 13 January, starting with Paush Purnima, until the end on 26 February, Mahashivratri, millions gathered at Prayagraj to bathe in the holy Triveni Sangam. This massive participation has set an unprecedented record, with nearly half of India’s population taking part in the sacred Hindu ritual.

Yogi Adityanath expressed immense pride in the turnout, calling it a historic event for the Akhila Bharat. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has become one of the largest religious gatherings in world history, leaving an indelible mark on the spiritual landscape.