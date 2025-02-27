Telangana Govt Launches Free Driving Training for Women at Durgabai Centers

Hyderabad: In a significant move to empower women, Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) announced the establishment of auto and car driving training centers at Durgabai Mahila Shishu Vikasa Kendras across the state. These centers will provide free driving lessons exclusively for women.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday while presiding over a review meeting on the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation at its office in Madhuranagar. She emphasized the state government’s commitment to enhancing employment opportunities for women through skill-based training programs.

Seethakka directed officials to focus on training women in employment-oriented sectors, giving priority to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The proposed skill development programs will include tailoring, beauty therapy, food processing, and computer skills, ensuring broader career prospects for women across various fields.

The initiative aligns with the government’s larger goal of promoting financial independence among women and fostering economic development through skill enhancement.