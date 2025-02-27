If we have fallen short in serving, I seek forgiveness: PM Modi on Maha Kumbh conclusion

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought forgiveness for any shortcomings found in the Maha Kumbh. Taking to his blog, PM Modi said if the administration has fallen short in serving the Goddess and her devotees, then he apologizes to them.

"I know, organising such a huge event was not easy. I pray to Maa Ganga... Maa Yamuna... Maa Saraswati... O Maa, if we have fallen short in our worship, please forgive us. If we have fallen short in serving the devotees, who are God to me, I seek forgiveness from the people as well," PM Modi wrote in the blog in Hindi.

He also said that his resolve regarding the purity and cleanliness of rivers has strengthened.

"When I went to Kashi for the elections, my inner feelings were expressed in words, and I said -- Maa Ganga has called me. There was also a sense of responsibility in this, regarding the purity and cleanliness of our mother rivers. At the confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati in Prayagraj, my resolve has become stronger. Ganga ji, Yamuna ji, the cleanliness of our rivers is connected to our life journey. It is our responsibility that whether the river is small or big, considering every river as a symbol of a life-giving mother, we must celebrate river festival at our convenience. This Maha Kumbh of unity has inspired us to keep our rivers clean continuously and keep strengthening this campaign continuously. "

He praised the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and stated that now, India must "unite and come together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat."

In his blog on Maha Kumbh, he appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state government, and the locals of Prayagraj for relentlessly serving the devotees from across the country during this grand celebration that occurs every 144 years.

"Now, this time, such a complete Maha Kumbh held after 144 years has also given us the message of a new chapter in India's development journey. This message is of a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Urging people to unit to make India great, the PM said, "Just as in the Maha Kumbh of unity, every devotee, whether poor or rich, child or old, from the country or abroad, villager or city dweller, east or west, north or south, of any caste, of any ideology, all united for a Maha Yagya in the Maha Kumbh of unity. This unforgettable scene of one India, great India, became a grand festival of self-confidence in crores of countrymen. Now, in the same way, we have to unite and come together for the Maha Yagya of a Viksit Bharat."

