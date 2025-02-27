IDBI Bank 650 Vacancies; Last Date, Eligibility and Direct link here

IDBI Bank, India's leading public sector bank, has invited applications for 650 Junior Assistant Manager vacancies. This is a great chance for graduate students to kick-start their careers in the banking industry. In this article, we will give a comprehensive account of the recruitment process, eligibility, and application process.

Key Dates:

Online registration begins: on March 1, 2024

Online registration closes: on March 12, 2024

Tentative date for Computer-Based Test (CBT): To be intimated later

Tentative date for interview: To be intimated later

Eligibility Criteria:

Before submitting their applications, the candidates must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Age: 20-25 years (as of the cutoff date)

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree from a recognized university

Nationality: Indian citizen

Selection Process:

The selection process will be as follows:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The CBT will be an online test that will evaluate the knowledge of the candidate in the following fields:

- Reasoning

- English Language

- Quantitative Aptitude

- General Awareness

Interview: Only candidates who have passed the CBT will be invited for a personal interview. The interview will determine the candidate's communication skills, personality, and knowledge in the subject area.

Application Procedure:

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official IDBI Bank website. Step by step as follows:

Go to the IDBI Bank website and navigate to the "Careers" section.

website and navigate to the "Careers" section. Choose the "Junior Assistant Manager" recruitment link.

Complete the online application form with the mandatory details.

Upload the scanned documents required.

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Submit the application form and save the confirmation page.

Application Fee:

The IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment application fee is as follows:

SC, ST, and PWD candidates: ₹250

All other applicants: ₹1050

Important Details:

The following are some important details to remember:

Vacancy number: 650

Location of work: Throughout India

Job position: Junior Assistant Manager

Salary: According to IDBI Bank's salary scale

Applicant Tips:

The following are some tips to ensure you pass the IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment:

Make sure you are eligible before applying.

Carefully fill in the application form, as incomplete or wrong applications will be rejected.

Pay the application fee in time to avoid last-minute problems.

Prepare thoroughly for the CBT and interview by learning the relevant topics and getting familiar with the mock tests.

By following these tips and being aware of the recruitment process, you can have a better chance of success in the IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager recruitment.

