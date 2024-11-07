Chhath Puja - Nov 7 to Nov 10: 4 Days Bank Holidays Declared

Chhath Puja 2024: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

The festive season is upon us, and banks across various states will observe holidays in celebration of Chhath Puja, one of the most significant Hindu festivals. This year, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain closed for four consecutive days, starting from November 7.

Bank Holiday Schedule:

November 7 (Thursday): Banks closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal for Chhath Puja evening Arghya.

November 8 (Friday): Banks closed in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja morning Arghya, and in Meghalaya for Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Second Saturday): Banks closed nationwide.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide.

Digital Banking Services Unaffected

While in-person banking services will be unavailable during these days, customers can continue to use digital banking services like:

UPI payments

ATM services

Internet banking

Total Bank Holidays in November

Banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days in November, including:

8 holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act

Regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays

Sundays

The Reserve Bank of India has released the schedule for bank holidays, varying from state to state. It's essential to check the holiday calendar for your state before visiting bank branches.

Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees pray to the Sun God and offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun, standing in rivers or ponds, as an expression of purity and gratitude.