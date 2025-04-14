Jolt for Kerala cop 'close' to CM Vijayan as state police chief recommends case be filed against him

Thiruvananthapuram, April 14 (IANS) In a jolt for Kerala's Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar, who is considered to be a favourite of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb on Monday submitted a report recommending that a case can be registered against him for giving a false statement.

In the report to CM Vijayan, the state police chief said that both civil and criminal cases can be registered against Ajithkumar for his false statement against ADGP P. Vijayan.

Ajithkumar had alleged that his police colleague had links with the gold smuggling gang. Soon after this report surfaced, ADGP Vijayan filed a written complaint against Ajithkumar with the state police chief demanding a probe.

Darvesh Sahab himself commenced the probe and at the end, filed a report giving a clean chit to Vijayan and recommended action against Ajithkumar.

With a case being recommended to be registered against Ajithkumar, it remains to be seen if it will play spoilsport to his aspirations to become the next police chief when Darvesh Saheb retires on May 31.

Incidentally, two-time legislator P.V. Anvar, who won as a CPI-M supported independent legislator in January, resigned as a legislator after his complaint against Ajithkumar and demand for a probe was rejected by both the CPI-M state Secretary M.V.Govindan and also CM Vijayan.

Today, Anvar has now shifted loyalties and is with the Congress-led UDF and has pledged his support to the Congress candidate who will be fielded at the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election.

Anvar also claimed that the state police chief's report will lie in the cold storage, as for CM Vijayan, Ajithkumar is his "third son" .

"If anyone thinks there will be action based on this report, those people, I will say, are living in a fool’s paradise," he said.

Ajithkumar was in the news last year when it surfaced that on two occasions, he called upon top RSS leaders when they visited the state, and this became a big furor as this was raised by the Leader of Opposition.

