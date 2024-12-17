No Holiday on January 1: Complete List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025
As we approach the end of the year, the realization hits that time has passed faster than expected. With the end of December, we'll soon be stepping into 2025, just a quarter away from the start of the next financial year.
Are Stock Markets Closed on Christmas?
On December 25, 2024, stock markets in India will remain closed in observance of Christmas. However, many assume that the following New Year’s Day will also be a holiday. In reality, the markets will operate as usual on January 1, 2025.
Is January 1, 2025 a Market Holiday?
Contrary to popular belief, January 1, 2025, is not a stock market holiday. Although many may still be in a celebratory mood after New Year’s Eve, the stock exchanges will resume trading without interruption on this Wednesday.
Stock Market Holidays in January 2025
While January may feel festive following the holidays, there is only one market holiday this month. However, it falls on a Sunday, a day when markets are already closed. Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, 2025, also falls on a Sunday this year, meaning trading will proceed as usual throughout January.
Stock Market Holidays in 2025
Looking ahead to the new year, there will be several market holidays for investors to plan around. Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2025:
- February 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Mahashivratri
- March 14, 2025 (Friday): Holi
- March 31, 2025 (Monday): Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
- April 10, 2025 (Thursday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 14, 2025 (Monday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 18, 2025 (Friday): Good Friday
- May 01, 2025 (Thursday): Maharashtra Day
- August 15, 2025 (Friday): Independence Day
- August 27, 2025 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 02, 2025 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
- October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan
- October 22, 2025 (Wednesday): Diwali-Balipratipada
- November 05, 2025 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25, 2025 (Thursday): Christmas
What is a Stock Market Holiday?
A stock market holiday refers to a day when the Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, are closed for trading. These closures typically occur on national holidays or during major festivals. Investors plan their trading activities around these dates to optimize their strategies and avoid missing any significant market movements.
