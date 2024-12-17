December 18 Orange alert for Tamil Nadu; holiday for schools likely

The Indian Meteorological Department's latest forecast indicates a low-pressure system developing over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal. This has triggered a heavy rain warning for Chennai and surrounding districts, prompting concerns about potential disruptions to daily life.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure system will strengthen and move in a west-northwesterly direction towards the coastal areas. Due to this reason, orange alert has been sounded for very heavy rainfall on December 18 in various districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry.

The IMD has also sounded a heavy rainfall warning for Chennai and the districts of Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Light rain is expected to start from 1 pm on December 17, and by nightfall, it may become heavy, while December 18 is expected to see very heavy rain. The impact of the low-pressure system is likely to be there till December 20. Many parts of Chennai would see rain.

Since there is no official declaration yet, schools and colleges in the affected districts are most probably to get a holiday on 18 December. The main objective would be student and staff safety, so the administration might declare it a holiday given the adverse weather conditions forecast.

Parents and students should contact their local authorities or school officials for updates on the closure of schools. The parents must be updated about the most recent developments in the weather for them to plan accordingly.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority is keeping a close eye on the situation and has advised the public to take precautions. People are requested not to step out of their homes unless it is absolutely necessary, and evacuation orders should be followed strictly if issued.

Heavy rainfall warnings have also led to fears of floods and infrastructure damage. In case of flooding or damage, the authorities should be informed immediately.

