Mauni Amavasya Holidays on January 29, 30 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh!

Allahabad High Court has declared school holidays for schools, High Court on January 29, 30 2025 due to the Mauni Amavasya festival. This ensures the smooth court functioning during this period of anticipated tourist rush and maintains law and order in the area.

The Mauni Amavasya festival is one of the festivals that carry immense cultural and religious importance. Therefore, a large number of devotees and visitors are attracted to the city. To handle the crowds and ensure security, the court has decided to remain closed for three days.

However, to compensate for the lost working days, the court will work on May 17 and August 23, 2025, which are Saturdays. This has been done to ensure that the functioning of the court is not hampered and justice is delivered without any delay.

The Allahabad High Court will temporarily be closed. It will act as a precautionary measure for the safety and security of the visitors, staff, and judges. It will resume its normal functioning from January 31, 2025.

